    20:13, 26 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Driver dies in two-truck crash in W Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A man died in an accident involving two trucks on Samara-Shymkent road, Karatobinskiy district, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    The accident involving Volvo and DAF trucks occurred at about 6:00pm on December 24.

    According to the police, a 44-year-old driver of Volvo vehicle after losing control crossed into an oncoming lane and collided with the DAV truck driven by a Kyrgyz national, born in 1983.

    As a result of the accident, the Volvo vehicle driver died of the sustained injuries on the spot. A 24-year-old passenger of the truck was rushed to the regional clinical hospital in Uralsk city.

    A pretrial investigation has been launched.

    Photo: polisia.kz


    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
