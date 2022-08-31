Driver killed in head-on crash in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Pavlodar region at weeken, Kazinform learned from polisia.kz.

The accident occurred on August 29, at 10:00pm at the intersection of Torgovaya-Tsentralnaya streets of Pavlodar. A 24-year-old driver of Volkswagen Polo lost control of his car and crashed head-on with Lada 21723 vehicle.

As a result, the driver of Volkswagen Polo died at the scene of the accident.

As for the driver of Lada 21723, he was hospitalized with various injuries.

According to the local police department, 263 road accidents have been registered in the region in 2022. 44 people have died and 403 more have been injured as a result.

Photo: polisia.kz











