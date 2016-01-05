EN
    Driver killed in road tragedy in Mangystau region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road tragedy in Mangystau region killed one and injured one more person. According to police, a driver lost control over his car.

    The accident took place on the highway between Zhuldyz and Merey micro-districts in Zhanaozen town. The 31-year-old driver of Lexus GS 300 could not make his car and it overturned.
    The driver died the injuries at the spot. His 27-year-old passenger, a resident of Aktobe city, was hospitalized with closed head injury, brain concussion, broken leg and other traumas.
    Source: Lada.kz

