Driver killed in road tragedy in Mangystau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road tragedy in Mangystau region killed one and injured one more person. According to police, a driver lost control over his car.

The accident took place on the highway between Zhuldyz and Merey micro-districts in Zhanaozen town. The 31-year-old driver of Lexus GS 300 could not make his car and it overturned.

The driver died the injuries at the spot. His 27-year-old passenger, a resident of Aktobe city, was hospitalized with closed head injury, brain concussion, broken leg and other traumas.

Source: Lada.kz