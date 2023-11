KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kostanay region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

The accident occurred on Kostanay-Surgan road on July 26. Police say the vehicle fled the scene after striking a pedestrian who died at the hospital. As a result of operational and search measures, a 21-year-old man was detained.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.