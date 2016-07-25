Driver trying to outrun another car dies in crash in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - One person was killed in a road accident in East Kazakhstan region on Monday.

According to local police, a man tried to outrun another vehicle in his Toyota car on the Omsk-Maikapchagai motorway.



The Toyota car eventually collided with the second vehicle, the 33-year-old driver lost control of it and it ended up in a road ditch.



As a result of the crash, the Toyota driver died at the scene of sustained injuries. Paramedics rushed two passengers who were traveling with the victim to the nearest hospital.



The police are investigating.