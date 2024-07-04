Dromos of ancient mausoleum unearthed in Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region

A dromos of an ancient mausoleum was unearthed in the excavations in the Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to scholars, the finding is unique, as no such object has been unearthed in previous excavations. The mausoleum dating back to the 15-16th centuries was made of burnt bricks. The dome of the mausoleum was destroyed, however its dromos survived.

Photo credit: Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University

Mausoleums built in the same fashion was discovered in Saraishyk previously, but were badly damaged. The unearthed mausoleum is unique as its dromos remained intact. It could be suggested that people with the high public status could be buried here, said archeologist Amangeldi Zainov.

The dromos with a door facing the southeast is 170 centimeter long and 60 centimeters high.

The excavations covered three areas, leading to the walls of a large tomb, coupled to the dromos, being unearthed as well. They have the length of 6 meters, height of one meter and the width of 55 centimeters.

Photo credit: Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University

The mausoleum was constructed using yellow and red bricks. Yellow ones belong to the Golden Horde period, whereas red ones were obviously made through burning building blocks. It’s the rarest object in Saraishyk, said Yerassyl, a student, who took part in the excavations.

Photo credit: Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University

A utility room was also discovered in the southern part of the dromos, where ceramic jugs and jewelry as well as medieval decorative stucco moldings and clad coins were unearthed. The archeological object is due to be closely examined.

It was informed that 19 students of the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University participated in the excavations.