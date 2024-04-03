Drone assembly and wind power plants: Kyrgyzstan and China sign agreements worth $1.1 bln

As a result of the Kyrgyzstan-China (XUAR) business forum in Bishkek, agreements and memorandums were signed for a total amount of $1 billion 151 million, Kabar reports.

Among them are:

Investment agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Dachenglongyuan Energy Technology LLC in Xinjiang on a project for the construction of a coal logistics center with a conveyor belt near the Irkeshtam checkpoint in the Alai district of Osh region;

Memorandum on the construction of a wind power plant in the Irkeshtam area of the Alai district of Osh region between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Dachenglongyuan Energy Technology LLC in Xinjiang;

Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chinese electrical and photovoltaic company “Tebian Electric Apparatus” for the overhaul of blocks No. 3 and No. 4 of the Bishkek thermal power plant;

Agreement on joint activities between the State Enterprise "Kyrgyzkomur" and the company of the People's Republic of China "Huaxing" (a coal industrial company of the Shuicheng district and a subsidiary company in the Kyrgyz Republic of Umar Too Ken LLC) on the joint development of the Tulek section of the Kok-Yangak coal deposit (Jalal-Abad region) ;

Agreement on joint activities between the State Enterprise "Kyrgyzkomur" and the company of the People's Republic of China "Huaxing" (coal industrial company of Shuicheng District) on the joint development of the Markai section of the Kok-Yangak coal deposit (Jalal-Abad region);

Memorandum on the implementation of the project for the construction of a drone assembly plant between the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Naryn region and Zhongtian Zhicontrol Technology Holding Co., Ltd. – (Zhongtian Zhicontrol Technology Holding. Co. Ltd.).

Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev noted that this is a good opportunity for entrepreneurs to intensify cooperation and establish business contacts.

At the end of the meeting, Chinese investors expressed interest in cooperating with Kyrgyz entrepreneurs in the implementation of large investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.