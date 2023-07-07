Drone show lights up Astana sky

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Hundreds of drones, 500 in total, lit up the sky above the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana, by creating magnificent light formations reflecting a rich cultural and architectural history of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from Geoscan-Kazakhstan.

The show included images of well-known cultural symbols and buildings of Astana, as well as ornaments blooming in the sky,

The event held on July 6, the Capital Day in Kazakhstan, amazed the residents and guests of the city with its unsurpassed beauty and technical performance.

«We are proud of organizing such an amazing drone show in honor of the 25th anniversary of our beloved city of Astana. Our team works hard to create breathtaking images that will amaze and inspire the viewers. We hope the drone light show will become an unforgettable experience for everyone who joins us in celebrating this special moment in Astana's history,» Director General of Geoscan-Kazakhstan Sergey Krytskiy says.