Drone show to be held in Astana

On July 6, Astana will host a show program with drones. This event is dedicated to the celebration of the Capital Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The event, funded by sponsors, will be held in the territory of the EXPO. Preparatory activities, including technical drone takeoffs, will be held from June 26 to July 4.

Capital Day in Kazakhstan is celebrated annually on July 6, since 1998, when Astana acquired the status of the capital.