EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:43, 05 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana to hold drone show on Capital City Day

    Drone show to be held in Astana
    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    At 6 pm on July 6, an open air concert will be held in the territory of EXPO in Astana, which will end with a drone light show, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local akimat.

    The drone show, financed through sponsorship,  will be held at around 10:15 (10:30)pm. The show includes 1,250 high-speed radio-controlled drones,  70 of which are pyrotechnic drones. All visual effects will be synchronized to music by Kazakh and foreign composers.

    Tags:
    Astana Events Capital City Day
    Nariman Mergalym
    Author
    Nariman Mergalym
    Currently reading
    x