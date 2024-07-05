Astana to hold drone show on Capital City Day

At 6 pm on July 6, an open air concert will be held in the territory of EXPO in Astana, which will end with a drone light show, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local akimat.

The drone show, financed through sponsorship, will be held at around 10:15 (10:30)pm. The show includes 1,250 high-speed radio-controlled drones, 70 of which are pyrotechnic drones. All visual effects will be synchronized to music by Kazakh and foreign composers.