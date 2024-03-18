Drones and helicopter join search for 3yo girl went missing in Almaty region

Drones and a helicopter are deployed for the search of a three-year-old girl who went missing in the village of Kush in Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The girl’s mother, 40, called police on March 17 at 09:30 pm to help find her missing daughter. The little girl was last seen at 04:00 pm.

A special search team was set up immediately. 50 staff employees of the police department, 50 inspectors of the Special Rapid Deployment Force, 80 soldiers of the National Guard, over 40 workers of the emergency department, canine teams, and volunteers joined search operations.