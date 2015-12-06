Drones banned from Saudi skies

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - The General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a warning against airplanes flown in the Kingdom's skies by remote control, Kazinform has learnt from the Arab News.

This is to prevent their use for spying and in consideration of airline security. A GACA official said that some remote-controlled flying devices were allowed into the country by Saudi Customs as children's toys, but were then altered locally with precision, quality equipment. The official said that these alterations give the devices the capacity to hold data and pictures, making them a security and aviation threat. The GACA vice president for safety and security of air transport, Abdulhaleem Al-Badr, said the decision applies to all kinds of planes that operate through remote control. He added that such remote control planes have already become a source of concern internationally.