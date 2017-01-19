Drones production to be launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Company "Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" in cooperation with the Russian "Geoskan" Group is working on localization of production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kazakhstan and providing UAV services, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Vice President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Aidyn Aimbetov, UAVs allow obtaining ultra-high resolution cartographic materials necessary to create a national spatial data infrastructure (NSDI).

Russian Geoscan Group is one of the leading light class UAV's manufacturers in the CIS. The plan is to set up a joint venture for UAV production and service center. It will also provide aerial photography and video services.

UAVs can be applied in agriculture, urban planning, land registry, mine surveying, road construction, electricity transmission lines monitoring etc.

On "Days of space in Kazakhstan-2016" international seminar held in Astana Geoskan presented a 3D-model of the administrative center of Astana filmed by a drone.

It is planned that UAV production will be based at Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary center high-tech satellite navigation system. The company announced a contest for the best name for Kazakh drones.