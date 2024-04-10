Drones set to be used to deliver humanitarian cargo to flood-hit areas of Kazakhstan

Humanitarian aid with the use of drones is set to be sent for the first time to flood-hit Kulsary, Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk, Albina Aten, official spokesperson of the Kazakh ministry of digital development, innovations and aerospace industry, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to her, the IT community of the country does not stand aside and by all means contributes to help those affected by spring floods, including financially as well as by delivering humanitarian cargo using drones.

The ARC Drones company is the project of our compatriot, who advances it in the US. She came forward to help and already plans to send three drones to the areas of Kulsary, Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk to deliver vests, food products and so on, said Aten.

As she said, drones come in handy to immediately and continuously send cargo as heavy as 20kg within the radius of 15km during floods as well as meet pharmaceutical and humanitarian needs as well as deliver life-saving medical supplies (blood, vaccines or rescue medications) to the most remote and hard-to-reach areas.