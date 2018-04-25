Drones to help tally saiga headcount in Kazakhstan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM This year Kazakhstan sets to extend applying technique to have saiga population size studied. One of the innovations the scientists will use is a drone, our correspondent reports.

"Drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle. Usually it is used in situations where manned flight is considered too difficult. It will let make pictures and video of saiga groups running on vast territories of Kazakhstan and provide accurate results," executive director of the Kazakh biodiversity preservation association Sergei Sklyarenko said.



As stated there, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is known for backing the Kazakh biodiversity preservation association for a couple of years so far. It will also help acquire drones.