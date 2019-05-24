Drop everything: Dimash Kudaibergen just announced his first solo album

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Popular Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen just announced that he's going to be releasing his first solo album! Kazinform reports.

Dimash broke the news on his official Instagram account tonight and said the album will be released on his birthday the 14th of June. Since then the Instagram post got almost 43,000 likes.





It looks like it will be a busy summer for Dimash as he is going to have his solo show Arnau at the Astana Arena in the Kazakh capital on June 29. Watch the promo video of his upcoming show below.