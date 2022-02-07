EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:44, 07 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Drop in COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty region

    None
    None
    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped in Almaty region in the past couple of weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region said in a statement that as of 7 February Almaty region registered a total of 67,555 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 51,334 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the infection.

    In the past day the region added 195 fresh infections, including 42 symptomless cases. Of 195, 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported among schoolchildren.

    To date, 1,036,030 people got vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty region, including 68,885 teenagers aged 12-17, 3,498 pregnant women and 11,991 nursing mothers. The second component was administered to 915,087 people, including 35,079 teenagers, 2,093 pregnant women and 6,492 nursing mothers.

    A total of 167,397 people got revaccinated against the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty region COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!