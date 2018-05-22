Drought forecast for three rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Interior Minister of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov has warned of high fire hazards this summer, our correspondent reports.

"Forest and steppe fires remain a widespread problem. The number of fires keeps on increasing year after year. Last year there were recorded twice more fires against 2016. The total area burnt increased fivefold, material damage grew more than sevenfold. The steppe area burnt reached almost 850,000 ha. The high fire risk also remains this year," the Minister told a governmental meeting.



According to him, 45 spring forest and four steppe fires have been already registered since the beginning of the year. The total area ablaze made more than 10,000 ha causing material damage up to KZT 4,4 mln.



Temperature is forecast to rise up to 30 degrees Celsius during the fire season ahead. Drought and precipitation deficit with temperature rising up to 41 degrees Celsius are expected to hit south, east and west of Kazakhstan this summer.