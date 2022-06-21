Drought: Italy ‘loses 89% of its rain water each year’

ROME. KAZINFORM - The effects of the current drought that is causing massive problems in Italy, especially in the north, are compounded by problems with the nation's water infrastructure that mean 89% of the nation's rain water is lost each year, farmers association Coldiretti said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini said there was an urgent need for a «large-scale national plan» for a network of small reservoirs that this water could be directed towards in order to store it and make it available to farmers, industry and households when needed.

Prandini said these small reservoirs should be constructed in harmony with the local landscape, without using cement.