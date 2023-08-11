EN
    Drought leads to forage shortage in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is actively engaged in stockpiling forage for farm animals, Kazinform reports.

    It is necessary to stockpile 940,000 tons of hay, 211,0 tons of haylage, 216,000 tons of silage, 867,000 tons of thatch, and 818,000 tons of cereal forage for winter grazing ahead. 656,600 tons of hay and 154,700 tons of haylage were collected so far.

    The two water-stressed districts of the region Akzhar and Ualikhanov are facing forage shortages.

    There are 64,084 farm households in the region, some 47% of are provided with fodder. It boasts 1.2 million heads of cattle and small ruminants, horses and pigs.


    Environment North Kazakhstan region Agriculture
