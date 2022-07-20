Drought: Lombardy almost out of water for agriculture

ROME. KAZINFORM - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said Tuesday that his region has almost run out of water for agriculture due to the severe drought that has hit Italy, especially northern regions, ANSA reports.

«Unfortunately, we have got to such a level of drought that water for agriculture is running out,» Fontana said at a conference at Pavia University.

«Lakes Maggiore, Garda and Como have reserves that it will be possible to use for agricultural purposes for a few days.

»The situation is very worrying.

«If it doesn't rain in the next few days, it will be difficult to find water resources for agriculture».

Scientists say that extreme weather events like the heat waves that are currently hitting many parts of Europe, supercharged storms, flooding and droughts are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change caused by human activity.















