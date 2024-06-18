Kazakh PM alarmed by rising drowning toll in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov assigned the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry to coordinate water safety in the summer months, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He stressed year after year Kazakhstan records a considerable number of unintentional drowning deaths countrywide, some 200-300 people, including 100 children. He said the drowning toll is on the rise, especially among children. Last week a teen drowned in the Kazakh capital. Two kids drowned in Kyzylorda on International Children’s Day, and two more drowned in the irrigation channel in Turkistan region. A two-year-old toddler left unattended drowned in the Caspian Sea. And such cases are recorded almost every single day.

The Prime Minister tasked the governors of regions to raise public awareness and increase patrolling on beaches.

He said people primarily drown in undesignated areas since they are not safe.

As of today, there are 708 developed beaches countrywide. Preparation works are underway in Almaty, Akmola and Karaganda regions.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Mets forecast sweltering temperatures to grip the country’s west, east, and south this summer.