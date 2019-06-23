EN
    10:15, 23 June 2019 | GMT +6

    DRPK leader Kim Jong Un receives letter from Trump

    PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM - Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un has received a personal letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, the country's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    After reading the letter, Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the report said. The top DPRK leader said he would "seriously contemplate the interesting content," the report added.

    But the agency did not disclose more details about the content of the letter.

