Drugs worth 17 bln tenge seized by Kazakh National Security Committee in 2024

The National Security Committee (NSC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan has conducted 96 operations to combat drug trafficking, including 23 operations in collaboration with the relevant authorities of foreign states since early 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites the NSC’s press service.

As reported, over 1.3 tons of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, 4.6 tons of poppy straw raw materials, and 13.6 tons of chemicals used for synthetic drugs manufacture, have been seized from illicit trafficking. The estimated cost of seized drugs on the black market is 17 billion tenge, and the prevented volume is approximately 5 million doses.

The NSC is currently engaged in pre-trial investigations involving 54 Kazakh citizens and foreign nationals.

Additionally, the Border Service thwarted over 200 attempts to smuggle addictive drugs across international borders. Over 790 kilograms of drugs and psychotropic substances were confiscated from illicit traffickers.