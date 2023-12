ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 27-year-old man has drowned in Bursuk River of Zhuravlevka village, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department.

The man's body was recovered from the water by rescuers at 7 pm. The victim reportedly was bathing in a place not designated for swimming. In addition, forensic pathologists informed that the male was in a state of intoxication.