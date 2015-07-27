Drunk driver fatally hits boy in a crosswalk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A teenager was fatally hit in a road accident in the town of Kostanay on Saturday (July 25).

Witnesses say the incident occured on Mayakovsky Street in Nauryz microdistrict. Alisher Samatov, 13, was struck to death by the Audi car while in a crosswalk. The boy died right away. Paramedics summoned to the scene pronounced him dead upon arrival.

According to the local police, the 39-year-old driver who is blamed for the death of the teen was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A criminal investigation is underway.