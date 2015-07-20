Drunk driver kills married couple in a crosswalk in Aksu

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Two people were fatally hit in a road accident in the town of Aksu in Pavlodar region this weekend.

The police said the incident happened on Astana Street near a shop. The married couple, both 35, was struck to death by a car while in a crosswalk. The woman passed away immediately. Her husband was rushed to a hospital, but later died of his injuries. The driver who is blamed for the death of the couple was driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident is currently under investigation.