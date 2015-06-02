EN
    21:08, 02 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Drunk driver kills teen in a car crash in Kapshagai

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A teenager died in a car crash in Kapshagai in Almaty region this week.

    Investigators say a drunk driver hit the bicycle the 13-year-old teen was riding and fled the scene. According to witnesses of the accident, the driver crossed into oncoming traffic on a motorway and hit the boy's bike. The latter died on the scene. The 24-year-old driver was detained on the Kapshagai-Almaty highway later.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty region Police Accidents News
