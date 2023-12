KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today at about 4 a.m. a drunk driver knocked down a woman to death in Zharkainskiy area of Akmola region.

According to police, the driver of "VAZ-21072" (Lada), born in 1989, knocked down and killed a woman while drunk. The victim has died on the spot of the tragedy. The driver was detained. Criminal case has been initiated.