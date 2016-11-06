EN
    19:41, 06 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Drunk driver severely injures young woman in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A young woman has been severely injured in Kyuishi Din Street in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazpravda.kz.

    "The driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked down a pedestrian. The police are investigating this incident. The woman was rushed to a hospital. As for the driver, he was taken into custody. He was reportedly drunk," the Astana internal affairs department said in a statement. The car rammed into another vehicle parked along the road first and only then hit the woman.

    "Still can't come to my senses... a drunk driver knocked down a young woman in Kyuishi Din Street... he lost control of the car that hit the woman so hard, she flew up in the air... she is so young... the hood [of her puffer jacket] was covered in blood... it was so scary... paramedics arrived only 25 minutes later... the driver hasn't left the car," one of the witnesses shared the story via social media.

