Drunk driver severely injures young woman in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A young woman has been severely injured in Kyuishi Din Street in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazpravda.kz.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked down a pedestrian. The police are investigating this incident. The woman was rushed to a hospital. As for the driver, he was taken into custody. He was reportedly drunk," the Astana internal affairs department said in a statement. The car rammed into another vehicle parked along the road first and only then hit the woman.



"Still can't come to my senses... a drunk driver knocked down a young woman in Kyuishi Din Street... he lost control of the car that hit the woman so hard, she flew up in the air... she is so young... the hood [of her puffer jacket] was covered in blood... it was so scary... paramedics arrived only 25 minutes later... the driver hasn't left the car," one of the witnesses shared the story via social media.