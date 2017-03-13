Drunk driving results in fatal road accident in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A road accident claimed live of a young man in Petropavlovsk on March 11, Kazinform has learnt from the police of North Kazakhstan region.

The 23-year-old driver of Peugeot car was drunk when he rammed into a tree in Zarechniy village. The 20-year-old passenger of the car died at the scene of sustained injuries.



The investigation is underway.



Last year 23 road accidents committed by drunk drivers were registered in the region. Three people died and 37 people were injured as a result of those accidents.