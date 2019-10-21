Drunk man shots wife, wounds 5yo son

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A resident of Nur-Sultan shot and killed his wife and injured his 5-year-old son, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the city’s police department.

According to the police, a 59-year-old man shot and killed his wife, aged 55, and wounded his 5-year-old son.

The woman died of a gunshot wound on the spot of the tragedy. The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital. The suspect was detained and put into a temporary detention center. A pre-trial investigation was launched.