TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:24, 21 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Drunk man shots wife, wounds 5yo son

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A resident of Nur-Sultan shot and killed his wife and injured his 5-year-old son, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the city’s police department.

    According to the police, a 59-year-old man shot and killed his wife, aged 55, and wounded his 5-year-old son.

    The woman died of a gunshot wound on the spot of the tragedy. The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital. The suspect was detained and put into a temporary detention center. A pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Tags:
    Combating crime Astana Incidents Nur-Sultan Accidents Law and justice
