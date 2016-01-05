Drunken woman carjacks car in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Sunday a 19-year-old resident of Ust-Kamenogorsk carjacked "Toyota Highlander" belonging to her friend.

However, sometime later the woman lost steering control and slid into a ditch, according to YK-avto.kz. The young woman was detained.

As reported the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department, the incident took place at 3 am on January 3.

Other details of the incident were not disclosed.