EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:44, 17 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Dry weather expected in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, September 17, no precipitation is predicted all over Kazakhstan. The north-west and north-eastern parts of the country will see patchy fog, Kazhydromet reports.

    According to the weather forecasters, in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Patches of fog are expected.

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Pavlodar region.

    Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!