09:44, 17 September 2017 | GMT +6
Dry weather expected in Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, September 17, no precipitation is predicted all over Kazakhstan. The north-west and north-eastern parts of the country will see patchy fog, Kazhydromet reports.
According to the weather forecasters, in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Patches of fog are expected.
The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Pavlodar region.
Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog.