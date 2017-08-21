Dry weather persists in most of Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. On Monday, the anticyclone will keep the weather rainless in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the east of the country with rains and thunderstorms, Kazhydromet reports.

East Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, an increase of wind up to 15-20 mps and rain.

In Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps, causing a dust storm in some areas.

Patches of fog are predicted in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions in the morning.

Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangistau regions will see an intense heat.



An extreme risk of fire is expected in most of Atyrau region and in some areas of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.