Dry weather predicted in S Kazakhstan on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On July 4, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains and thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds across Kazakhstan, except for the southern and southwest regions, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, hail and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patches of fog.

In Almaty region, there will be widespread thunderstorms and 17-22 mps wind.

Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions will see a dust storm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

In Kostanay region, there will be patchy fog and 15-20 mps wind.

Hail and 15-20 mps strong wind are expected in West Kazakhstan region.



The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Pavlodar region.

There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.