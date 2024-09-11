Dubai AI & Web3 Festival kicks off

The Dubai AI and Web3 Festival opened today at Madinat Jumeirah, bringing together 6,000 participants from 100 countries. The event aims to highlight Dubai’s leading role in advancing the digital economy and AI applications globally, WAM reports.

The event, organised by Dubai AI Campus – a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) initiative – will explore the commercial and economic potential of AI and its role in supporting sustainable development. It aims to attract over 30,000 participants annually for future editions.

With a rich agenda boasting the Future Tech Talks series, featuring technology leaders, investors and regulators, the event will mainly focus on themes of empowering digital economies and driving innovation. Keynote sessions will address topics including AI’s role in shaping the global economic scene, the future and funding trends of generative AI and AI benefits to public and private sectors.

Participants at the event will include over 20 Unicorn businesses including Builder.ai, Cohesity, Cerebras Systems, Innovaccer and SambaNova Systems.

Additionally, 20 ministries and government agencies will join the event, alongside 20 leading global businesses and 20 major venture capital firms.