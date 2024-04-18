EN
    12:37, 18 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Dubai Airports reopens check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for 'Emirates' and 'Flydubai'

    Photo credit: WAM

    Dubai Airports has announced the reopening of check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai, WAM reports.

    In a recent update regarding airport and flight operations, Dubai Airports has announced that the departure hall at Terminal 3 is experiencing a significant influx of passengers, urging customers to make their way to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking.

    Dubai Airports also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights.

