Dubai Airports reopens check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for 'Emirates' and 'Flydubai'

Dubai Airports has announced the reopening of check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai, WAM reports.

In a recent update regarding airport and flight operations, Dubai Airports has announced that the departure hall at Terminal 3 is experiencing a significant influx of passengers, urging customers to make their way to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking.

Dubai Airports also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights.