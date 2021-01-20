Dubai-Almaty passenger tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13 international flights arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan yesterday, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Special Commission fighting the spread of COVID-19.

13 flights from Germany, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in the territory of Kazakhstan on Jnauary 19.

Of 1,915 passengers on those flights, 1,713 nationals of Kazakhstan had the PCR tests and 202 ha no PCR tests.

8 flights landed at the airport in Almaty city with 1,479 passengers (1,319 had PCR tests and 160 had no PCR tests).

4 flights landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city with 199 passengers (198 had PCR tests and 1 had no PCR test).

1 flight arrived in Kostanay city with 237 passengers (196 had PCR tests and 41 had no PCR tests).

Those who had no PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the results at the quarantine facilities.

One passenger of the Dubai-Almaty flight tested positive for COVID-19. The national of Kazakhstan returned to Kazakhstan on January 18, 2021 from the UAE.