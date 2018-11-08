Dubai Economic Security Centre, Kazakh Civil Service Agency discuss coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, attended a meeting between Alik Shpekbayev, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption of Kazakhstan, and Faisal Yousef Sulaitin, Executive Director of the Dubai Economic Security Centre, and his delegation at the agency's headquarters, WAM reported.

The meeting addressed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and the means of strengthening them in all areas, especially in combatting corruption and economic crimes.

Shpekbayev thanked Al Jaber for helping to develop the bilateral cooperation between relevant authorities from both countries, to serve the interests of their peoples while expressing his gratitude to Sulaitin for accepting his invitation to visit Kazakhstan, which will help promote the cooperation between relevant authorities in exchanging expertise, information and visits, to benefit from the experiences of the UAE and Kazakhstan in combatting corruption.

Sulaitin commended the agency's role in combatting corruption in Kazakhstan while pointing out that the centre has prioritised its cooperation with the agency, due to their common goal of countering corruption and other economic crimes.

Al Jaber said that the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan always aims to facilitate direct communication between relevant authorities from both countries, to strengthen their overall relations.