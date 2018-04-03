Dubai Frame shines light on World Autism Awareness Day

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dubai Frame joined iconic landmarks across the globe yesterday when it was illuminated with blue light from sunset to sunrise to mark World Autism Awareness Day, WAM reports.

Held annually on 2nd April, World Autism Awareness Day was created to increase public awareness and understanding of autism as a condition. Now in its eleventh year, the campaign sees organisations around the world celebrate the day with fundraising and educational events.



As part of its participation, Dubai Frame hosted students from the Ministry of Community Development's Autism Centres, who distributed badges to the Dubai Frame team as well as visitors to the attraction.



More than 18,600 buildings in 142 countries took part in the ‘Light It Up Blue' campaign initiated by Autism Speaks, a US-based advocacy organisation.