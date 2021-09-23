EN
    16:47, 23 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Dubai Health Authority launches post-COVID-19 clinics

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced Post-COVID-19 clinics at two of its health centres in Dubai. The clinics will take place on Tuesdays at Al Barsha Health Centre and Thursdays at Nad Al Hammar Health Centre.

    The clinics are for patients with lingering symptoms, often referred to as «long-COVID» as the symptoms persist 4 to 12 weeks after the onset of the illness. This service is not for pregnant women and children under six years of age, WAM reports.

    Dr. Hanan Al Hammadi, Family Medicine Consultant and Director of Medical Affairs at DHA’s Primary Health Care Sector, highlighted the importance of the clinics.

    She said, «Post-COVID-19 clinics help support patients who experience lingering symptoms weeks or months after being cleared of the illness. The clinic aims to conduct a thorough investigation, get all the necessary tests done and refer patients to specialists in cases where they need particular medical intervention in specific areas such as pulmonology, cardiology, mental health or neurology. The aim is to diagnose medical issues that need intervention and help the patient move towards a path of recovery and wellbeing.»

    The clinics offer a comprehensive assessment with a medical specialist, a range of diagnostic tests and treatments tailored to each patient’s specific post-COVID symptoms.

    Patients can book an appointment through the DHA’s call centre 800 342. They can get a referral from a doctor at a DHA hospital or DHA primary health centre or a telemedicine referral from DHA’s Doctor for Every Citizen service.

