Dubai heat blamed for ‘melting’ Telegram founder’s smartphone

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov blamed Dubai heat for damaging his smartphone in a recent post in Du Rove’s Telegram Channel. The Russian-born Emirati entrepreneur also shared a photo of the broken device, Kazinform News Agency reports.

After two years of use, the Samsung smartphone worth $180 could not withstand the hot weather in Dubai and broke down. Durov explained that he had chosen this smartphone phone, because it is one of the most popular models among Telegram users.

“I’ve been using this $180 Samsung as my primary device for the last two years. I chose it because it’s one of the most widely used phones among Telegram users. I wanted to understand their experience to serve them better’. But it seems I’ll change my phone soon,” Pavel chuckled.