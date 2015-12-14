Dubai hosted Day of the Kazakh national art

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan Dubai held an event dedicated to the Kazakh national culture.

The event has been organized by Synergy University Dubai Campus, the Kazakh association of fellow-countrymen in the UAE with the support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai and Northern Emirates. The event carried out fairs of Kazakhstan jewelry, paintings, musical instruments, national souvenirs, clothing designed by well-known craftsmen of our country, as well as workshops on the national arts and crafts. Famous proficient brought their masterpieces to Dubai: president of the social organization of artisans' "Dala Arulary" Rosa Zhusupova, producer of "Bili zhane Madeniet" TV channel Zhanuzak Musapir, leading jewelers of Kazakhstan Yestay Daubayev and Berik Alibek, designers Amina Shukparova and Aidarkhan Kaliyev, applied arts artists Mukhtarkhan Abdraimov, Kazim Amankosov, Hashimdzhan Kurbanov. The delegation was headed by the coordinator of the project under the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Roza Ebildayeva. Honorary guests of the event were Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai Arman Issagaliyev and Vice-Rector of the International Synergy University. The exhibition was visited by more than one hundred guests including foreign diplomats, reps of public organizations and mass media, as well as our compatriots living in the United Arab Emirates and students.