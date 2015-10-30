EN
    20:38, 30 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Dubai hosts flash mob dedicated to EXPO 2017

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 is 588 days away, but Kazakhstani students in Dubai have decided to organize a flash mob to support the upcoming event.

    The flash mob coincided with the visit of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Commissioner of EXPO 2017 event Rapil Zhoshybayev to the United Arab Emirates. Before the flash mob, Mr. Zhoshybayev urged the students to participate in the promotion of the exhibition abroad. Given that Abu Dhabi and Dubai are the largest tourist destinations in the Middle East, the Kazakh diplomatic mission announced that one of its cars will feature the Astana EXPO 2017 logo to promote the grandiose event among foreign tourists. It bears to remind that the analogous logo will appear on the aircrafts of Kazakhstan's national carrier - Air Astana.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Foreign policy Diplomacy EXPO projects and technologies News
