Dubai hosts forum on risk management

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A forum on risk management is underway in Dubai, WAM reports.

Titled "RIMS Risk Forum Middle East", the two-day event is organized in its 3rd edition by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in collaboration with the US Risk Management Society - RIMS.

Addressing the forum's inaugural session, Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, General Director of the GDRFA-Dubai, said, "The UAE is witnessing rapid developments in all sectors due to the government's strategy to achieve excellence. The positive feedback from the previous forums encouraged us to organize it for the third year."

He stressed that the forum aims to exchange ideas and expertise and spread awareness about crises and risks.



The UAE's aviation sector now leads the world in terms of aviation safety and security following the implementation of the necessary measures to reduce risks in the sector, said Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, in his address before the forum.

Among the topics addressed by the forum are cyber risks, enterprise risk management and insurance and strategic risk management. A large number of experts, innovators, and decision-makers in the field are attending.