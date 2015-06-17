Dubai, Kazakhstan customs services to intensify cooperation

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Dubai Customs plans to intensify cooperation with the customs services of Kazakhstan, said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs (UAE), at a meeting with Arman Issagaliyev, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih noted that Dubai Customs will actively participate in the implementation of previously signed agreements between JSC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC" and the DP World global maritime operator for the development of the special economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gates" and Aktau seaport. Mr. Musabih also informed that the delegation of the DC plans to make a working visit to Kazakhstan in July the current year to establish direct contacts and discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation. "We are happy to share the best practices and new technologies with the customs services of friendly Kazakhstan," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih.