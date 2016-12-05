Dubai marks 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan kicked off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On December 3 the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai held a number of events in honor of the main holiday of our country. The events brought together over 400 people, including the UAE officials, heads of diplomatic missions, mass media, students and Kazakhstanis residing in the UAE.



In their opening remarks Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif and Consul General in Dubai Arman Issagaliyev stressed the role and importance of the Independence Day, mentioned key historical milestones and achievements of the country over the past 25 years and commended high level of Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation.







Folklore ensemble Ushkonyr, ethno-rock band Alashuly and dance troupe Karakoz from South Kazakhstan region gave performances as part of the celebrations.



Kazakhstani craftsmen and artists showcased their works at a special exhibition organized within the framework of the events.



Guests of the event were treated to the delicious dishes of Kazakh national cuisine and became participants of a lottery with amazing prizes like roundtrip tickets to Kazakhstan.



At the event children and Kazakhstani youth also took part in a new viral trend call the Mannequin Challenge.



It should be noted that the events coincided with the 45th UAE National Day observed on December 2.