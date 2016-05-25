Dubai opens world’s first functioning 3D-printed office

DUBAI. KAZINFORM: Dubai has opened what it said was the world's first functioning 3D-printed office building, part of a drive by the Gulf's main tourism and business hub to develop technology that cuts costs and saves time.

The printers - used industrially and also on a smaller scale to make digitally designed, three-dimensional objects from plastic - have not been used much for building.

This one used a special mixture of cement, a Dubai government statement said, and reliability tests were done in Britain and China, Arab News reported.

The one-story prototype building, with floorspace of about 250 square meters (2,700 square feet), used a 20-foot (6-meter) by 120-foot by 40-foot printer, the government said.

"This is the first 3D-printed building in the world, and it's not just a building, it has fully functional offices and staff," the UAE Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohamed Al-Gergawi, said.

"We believe this is just the beginning. The world will change," he said.

The arc-shaped office, built in 17 days and costing about $140,000, will be the temporary headquarters of Dubai Future Foundation - the company behind the project - is in the center of the city, near the Dubai International Financial Center.

Al-Gergawi said studies estimated the technique could cut building time by 50-70 percent and labor costs by 50-80 percent.

Dubai's strategy was to have 25 percent of the buildings in the emirate printed by 2030, he said.