Dubai Public Library welcomes delegation from Kazakhstan

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Saeed Mohammed Al Nabouda - acting director general of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority - has welcomed a delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan to Al Twar branch of Dubai Public Library.

The delegation included Ualiyev Kuatzhan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan; Kairat Lama Sharif, ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE; Madiyar Menilbekov, consul general of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai; and Zhanat Seidumanov, director of the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from tradearabia.com .

During the visit, Dubai Public Library opened a dedicated Kazakh book section, which includes cultural and historical books and publications that reflect the growing friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the visit, the Kazakh delegation invited Dubai Culture to participate in ‘Expo 2017 Astana', which will take place in the Republic of Kazakhstan this year.



Following the opening of the first Kazakh book section, similar dedicated sections will be launched across all eight branches of the Dubai Public Library, which will ensure that thousands of Kazakh book titles reach new Dubai audiences via the libraries.



Commenting on the occasion, Al Nabouda said: "We at Dubai Culture are happy to strengthen ties between Dubai Public Library and the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which will enhance the role of national cultural institutions in community development. This move is fully aligned with the UAE government's directives to build bridges of constructive dialogue and promote cultural and intellectual exchange. The cooperation between the two parties will contribute to identifying the needs of modern cultural development plans and provide appropriate solutions for supporting and developing them."



Al Nabouda added: "Our partnership will also contribute to the launch of more projects focused on the use of contemporary technologies, including making the cultural heritage databases of both countries available to online readers by converting them to digital formats."



The Kazakh delegation praised the cultural mobility they witnessed in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, and highlighted the importance of establishing effective knowledge initiatives that are focused on reading. The delegation commented that they chose to collaborate with Dubai Culture as it has special expertise in library infrastructure, which supports the development of major cultural projects, as well as experience in launching initiatives that help to develop the publishing industry by promoting reading.



The Dubai Public Library network includes eight libraries for adults and another seven for children. Some branches feature multi-purpose halls, classrooms and exhibition spaces, and all branches of the Dubai Public Library are connected via computer systems. This has established close links with other modern libraries, providing access to vast sources of information on a diversity of topics in both Arabic and English.